Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of -184.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

