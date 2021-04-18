Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $366.24 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,573,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $375.62 on Thursday. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

