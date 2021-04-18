Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AON were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $239.12 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.54.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

