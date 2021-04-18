Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 1,341,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,344. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

