Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 360,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

