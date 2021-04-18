Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

