Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.
