Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.71. 2,768,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

