Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 321,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 332,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.35. 6,242,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,686. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.