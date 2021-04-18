Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 1,255.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in The Southern by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Southern stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 5,307,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.