Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.