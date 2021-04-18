Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 412.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $4.13 on Friday, hitting $269.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.