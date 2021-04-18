Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

