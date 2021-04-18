Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $32.39 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,157 shares of company stock worth $784,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

