Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $234.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average is $222.43. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

