AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $29.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

