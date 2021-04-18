Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

