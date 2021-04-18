AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 753,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $31.03 on Friday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

