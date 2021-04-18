Autus Asset Management LLC Has $19.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $41.82 on Friday, reaching $2,296.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,853.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

