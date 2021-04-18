Autus Asset Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

