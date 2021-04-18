Autus Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $177.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.