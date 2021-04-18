Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.