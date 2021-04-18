AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.