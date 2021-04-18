AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AZZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 54,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

