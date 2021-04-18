Ball (NYSE:BLL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Ball stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Ball has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

