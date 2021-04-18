Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.62 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

