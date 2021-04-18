Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $407,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.26. 1,334,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

