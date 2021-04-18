Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

