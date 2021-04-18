Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

