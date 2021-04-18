Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $91.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.85.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. 2,872,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

