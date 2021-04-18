BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BDO Unibank stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 9,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

