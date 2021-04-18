Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 589,988 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $60,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 333,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 12,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

