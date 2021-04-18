Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -58.10.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.