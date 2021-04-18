Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Bel Fuse worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BELFB opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

