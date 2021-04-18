Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLI. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $17,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,253 shares of company stock valued at $44,519,050.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

