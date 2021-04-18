Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) PT Raised to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:BRK/B opened at $272.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

