Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) PT Raised to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:BRK/B opened at $272.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.
