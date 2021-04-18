BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,039,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

