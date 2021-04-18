Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $383.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.89.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $2,082,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.55. The company had a trading volume of 292,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,616. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $423.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

