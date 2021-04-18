BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.82.

Shares of BTAI opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

