BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.23 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,887,000 after buying an additional 1,030,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

