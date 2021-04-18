BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE BGY opened at $6.23 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.