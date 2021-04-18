BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BLK traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $811.45. 774,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $742.28 and a 200 day moving average of $700.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.84 and a 52 week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

