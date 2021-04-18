BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

