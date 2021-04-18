Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $8,605.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00673442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

