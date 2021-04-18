Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Update

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Shares of BPRMF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 25,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

