Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

BKNG opened at $2,476.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,352.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,095.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,482.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

