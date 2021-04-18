Brian Clem Sells 10,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $58.73 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

