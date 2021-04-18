Brian McMaster Purchases 20,000,000 Shares of Valor Resources Limited (ASX:VAL) Stock

Valor Resources Limited (ASX:VAL) insider Brian McMaster bought 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

About Valor Resources

Valor Resources Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral resource properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Berenguela project located in the Puno Department of southeastern Peru; and Picha project, which consists of 3,000 hectare exploration concession located in the Moquegua Department of southern Peru.

