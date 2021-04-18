Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNRL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 209,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,605. The company has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

