British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

