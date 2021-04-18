British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

British Land stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

